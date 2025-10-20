Chicago weather: Sunny and breezy today before showers return tonight

The Brief Skies have cleared after the weekend rain, bringing a chilly start to the week with some frost in the suburbs. Today will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-60s before a few showers move in tonight. Cooler weather settles in midweek with highs in the 50s and another rain chance by Sunday.



After the weekend rain, which left just in time for the Bears game, skies have cleared out and it has gotten quite chilly this morning. In fact, some suburbs are in the 30s and there might even be a few patches of frost in outlying areas.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with a gusty wind helping drive temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon. The next weather system arrives tonight with a few showers that may last into early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, staying in the 50s for highs. During the afternoon, a few showers may pop up again. The rest of the week looks dry and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows not far from 40. For reference, the normal high this week goes from 61 to 58° and the normal low goes from 44 to 42°.

The next chance of rain arrives over the weekend with the ultimate timing to be determined later. Right now, I’m favoring Sunday for having the highest chance of showers.