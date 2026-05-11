Chicago weather: Sunny and cool today; severe storm risk returns Tuesday

Today will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and 60s south. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Looking ahead :

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms, some of which may be strong to severe. We have a marginal, level 1/5 risk for severe storms with damaging hail and wind being possible.

Wednesday will be cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance for PM rain. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

This weekend will be warmer! Saturday is looking dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. The chance for rain is back Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.