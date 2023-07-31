Chicago weather: Sunny day in the mid-80s

A much quieter week is in store with minimal rainfall prospects. It will be mainly sunny today and tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There is a small chance of a shower either day.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend could feature some showers and storms Sunday but that’s a long way off. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s-around normal for this time of year.

July has been quite wet. O’Hare has had 7.61 inches of rain, making this the seventh-wettest July on record officially in Chicago.

Midway has had a whopping 11.28 inches of rain making this by far the wettest July at the airport.