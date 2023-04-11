Chicago weather: Sunny, idyllic weather settles in

Today will be stunning again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine tomorrow and Thursday will bring highs in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies return Friday when will we be back to the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain and afternoon/night storms Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

Expect showers Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

We are looking at gusty wind to 30-35 mph Wednesday, so a burn hazard is in place. Conditions will be very dry and windy, so people are encouraged to avoid burning anything outside.