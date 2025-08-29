Chicago weather: Sunny, mid-70s for Labor Day weekend

The Brief Chicago will enjoy sunny and mild weather through Labor Day weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. The warm stretch will peak near 80 degrees on Tuesday before a cold front brings showers midweek. By Thursday, highs will fall to the mid-60s, signaling an early taste of autumn.



Chicago will see summer-like conditions for Labor Day weekend before a sharp cooldown arrives later next week.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s on Friday under partly sunny skies, with slightly warmer readings in the western suburbs.

Early Friday morning brought a range of cool conditions across the area, from the lower 50s in McHenry, DeKalb and Winnebago counties to the upper 50s at O’Hare and Midway airports and 57 degrees along the lakefront. Skies remain fair across most of the Midwest, with only a few scattered showers spotted in northwest Wisconsin.

Labor Day weekend forecast

What's next:

By Saturday, sunshine will push highs to about 75 degrees in the city, rising to 77 degrees Sunday and near 78 on Labor Day Monday. The stretch of pleasant weather is expected to make for ideal conditions for barbecues, beach outings, camping and other outdoor activities.

The warmup will continue into Tuesday, when highs are projected to approach 80 degrees across much of the region.

A shift in the pattern arrives midweek, however, as a cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, bringing a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, highs will dip into the mid-70s before dropping further Thursday, when daytime temperatures are forecast to hold near 65 degrees under cloudy skies — offering an early taste of autumn.