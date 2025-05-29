Chicago weather: Sunny and mild Thursday, followed by a gorgeous weekend

The Brief Thursday starts with fog but turns mild and partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. A cold front Friday could bring isolated showers and storms before skies clear. The weekend looks warm and sunny, with 80s possible next week.



We opened Thursday with some patchy fog, but none of it was dense enough to warrant an advisory.

What we know:

The rest of today will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s away from the lake. There is a small chance of a spotty afternoon shower. However, most areas will remain dry.

Tonight will be mostly clear and with lows in the 50s.

What's next:

Friday should be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny start. A cold front moves in late in the afternoon and it will likely be accompanied by some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow night's skies will clear with lows in the 50s.

The weekend looks spectacular with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and around 80° on Sunday.

The warming trend continues next week with all signs pointing to several days of mid to upper 80s.