Chicago weather: Sunny skies and chilly temps

Plenty of sun today won’t help warm Chicago up. The high has already happened at 43 degrees.

The rest of the day will feature temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with a cold night ahead dipping into the 20s. There will be some cloudiness tonight especially over the southern viewing area.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and continued colder than normal. Overnight into Friday morning will be the period to watch for a possible late-season snowfall.

There are two distinct camps regarding the storm: The U.S. group of models, which delivers snow to southern Wisconsin and nothing but rain in Chicagoland. The Foreign group (Euro and Canadian) which depict snowfall over most of our area but most notably the northern tier of counties where several inches are shown.

At this point, it’s wait-and-see for possible impacts to the Friday morning commute. Temps would warm into the lower 40s melting much of whatever snow should fall.