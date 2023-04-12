Chicago weather: Sunny skies and temps in the 80s Wednesday

Chicago's record high today is 86 degrees. It’s safe.

The record high tomorrow is 82 degrees. It’s in deep trouble.

Sunshine fills the sky today and tomorrow. It will be windy today, less so tomorrow.

Friday we can make a run at 80 degrees again but if clouds are thicker than I expect it might be more like 77 degrees. It will also be cooler by the lake on Friday. Not today or tomorrow.

The next chance of rain arrives Saturday with a cold front. It will still be well into the 70s on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Sunday and Monday will be much cooler-low to mid 50s with a few showers in the area.