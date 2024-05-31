Chicago weather: Sunny skies with highs near 80

Grab your jackets Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 40s.

However, a significant warm-up is on the horizon under mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching around 80 degrees.

As we head into Friday night, conditions will remain dry, but rain is expected to move in from the southwest by daybreak.

The first half of Saturday looks to be wet, with showers and a few non-severe storms making their way through the area. These showers will gradually clear from northwest to southeast during the afternoon, leaving behind highs around 70 degrees.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather will turn mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures likely hitting 80 degrees.

The warm trend continues into the beginning of the week, with highs in the 80s from Monday through Wednesday. While scattered showers and storms are possible during this period, much of the time is expected to remain dry.