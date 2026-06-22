Chicago weather: Sunny skies today before rain chances return midweek
CHICAGO - Today Chicago will have mostly sunny skies with highs for most in the low to mid 70s, cooler lakeside.
We have wind that will be gusting to about 25 mph today, which is leading to a beach hazard. Indiana and Illinois both have possible rip currents and waves to about 6 feet possible.
Chicago weather forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs a couple of degrees warmer. We are looking at mid 70s and a light breeze.
The chance for rain and storms is back on Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 with partly sunny skies. That chance for rain and storms continues into Thursday to a lesser degree.
Thursday will be around 80 again with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 80. There is a chance for storms Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan.