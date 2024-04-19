Chicago weather: Sunny skies for the weekend, but we'll wake up to patchy frost

Expect mostly clear skies tonight accompanied by gusty winds and overnight lows dipping into the 30s. Patchy frost may develop overnight, with similar conditions expected on Saturday night.

As for the weekend, it's shaping up to be pleasant albeit cooler. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature abundant sunshine, with temperatures reaching around 50 degrees on Saturday and climbing to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Monday stays dry with temperatures reaching into the 60s. However, rain showers and possibly a few storms are anticipated to make a return late Monday night and into Tuesday.