Chicago weather: Sunny start but storms return midweek

The beautiful weather in Chicago will continue through the first part of the week, but storms will make their return.

We can expect clear skies Sunday night with low temperatures in the 50s.

On Monday, we'll again see sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will climb on Tuesday, topping off in the mid 80s with a 35% risk of showers and thunderstorms.

The risk for rain and storms will be just a bit higher at 40%, on Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s.