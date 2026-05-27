Chicago weather: Sunshine, 80s before cold front cools things down

The Brief Warm temperatures and sunshine are pushing highs back into the 80s across much of Chicagoland today before a cold front moves through tonight. An air quality alert is in effect today, and sensitive groups are encouraged to limit time outdoors. Cooler air arrives Thursday with lakeshore highs stuck in the 60s and beach hazards expected due to strong northeast winds and waves up to 7 feet.



Today we have sunshine and warm temperatures. There are a few clouds holding on, south of the city. Highs are soaring back into the 80s. A cold front is on the way later this evening.

We also have an air quality alert today, so sensitive groups are encouraged to limit exposure.

What's next:

Thursday will be sunny again, but it will be a lot cooler. Highs inland near 70 and 60s near the lake. With the wind gusting from the northeast tomorrow, we have a beach hazard in effect with waves to 7-feet possible and rip currents.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s under sunshine.

This weekend we have more sunny skies on the way! Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Early next week, the weather will continue to be beautiful. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday we have a shot at 80!