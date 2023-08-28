Chicago weather: Sunshine and clear skies Monday

It will be sunny and pleasant today with highs around 80.

We will have clear and comfy weather tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow provides the only chance for rainfall in at least the next week and a half. A cold front hits in the p.m. and it could spark a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It will be cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Weather warms up after that with 90s returning for the entire Labor Day weekend and into next week.