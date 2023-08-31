Chicago weather: Sunshine leads into a hot Labor Day weekend

Look for sunshine for the next two days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today then mid 80s tomorrow.

The 90s arrive Saturday and carry into mid-week at least.

Highs should be in the mid 90s Sunday-Tuesday including Labor Day.

The next chance of rain will be Wednesday. The low so far this morning is 55 degrees, that’s the coolest it has been in Chicago since June 17.

Idalia is a tropical storm with 60 mph max winds not far from the coast of the North and South Carolina border. It will move over the Atlantic today. Heavy rainfall is still occurring in eastern North Carolina.