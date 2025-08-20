Chicago weather: Sunshine and mild temps usher in pleasant stretch

The Brief Chicago’s weather pattern is shifting to a stretch of sunny, mild, and comfortable days. Highs will hover in the 70s and 80s through the weekend, with cooler temperatures along the lake. The pleasant trend will continue into early next week with highs in the 70s.



Some spectacular weather is on the way heading right into next week.

Yesterday was the first day in about two weeks that failed to be warmer than normal. When factoring in the high and low for the day, it was exactly normal.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today it will likely be just a little bit cooler than normal.

We’ll start with quite a bit of cloud cover this morning and then become sunnier as the day goes on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but it will be a few degrees cooler along the lake.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures topping out around 80°.

Friday will be a little bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A glorious weekend is on the way with sunshine both days. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s but only in the mid 70s on Sunday.

The cooler weather lasts for at least the first couple of days next week with highs in the 70s.