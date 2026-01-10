Chicago weather: Sunshine returns Sunday, milder temperatures ahead next week

Sunshine is expected to return Sunday after morning clouds, with temperatures reaching about 34 degrees, slightly above average for this time of year.

Milder conditions are forecast to continue into early next week, with mostly sunny skies Monday and highs near 44. A chance of rain arrives Tuesday as temperatures climb to nearly 50.

Temperatures are expected to return closer to seasonal norms by midweek, with highs at or just above average Wednesday through Friday. Additional chances of precipitation are possible later in the week, though no significant cold or major storms are anticipated.