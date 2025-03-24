Chicago weather: Sunshine returns today but chilly temps stick around

The Brief The rain has moved out, and winds are calming this morning, with sunshine helping highs reach the mid to upper 40s. A brief rain or snow shower is possible early tomorrow before temperatures struggle to hit 40. Warmer weather arrives later in the week, but it comes with a daily chance of showers from late Thursday through the weekend.



The rain is gone and the winds are easing somewhat this morning.

Skies will become mostly sunny later, allowing highs to reach the mid to upper 40s, the normal high is 50°. Tonight will be seasonably chilly with lows in the mid 30d under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow may start with a light rain shower which could be mixed with a few wet snowflakes. No biggie. Highs tomorrow will be on the chilly side, struggling to reach 40°. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

The period Thursday through Sunday will be milder with highs climbing into the 60s perhaps by Friday. The trade-off will be for an almost daily risk of showers starting late Thursday night through the weekend.