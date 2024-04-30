Chicago weather: Blend of sunshine, showers and storms possible in the coming days

Chicagoans are bracing for a mixed bag of weather in the coming days, as a blend of sunshine, showers, and possible storms looms on the horizon.

The area can expect increasing cloud cover on Tuesday, setting the stage for showers and storms to sweep through late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. As the weather system approaches, winds are anticipated to ramp up, potentially reaching gusts of 40-50 mph from midnight to the early hours of Wednesday.

However, there's a silver lining in the forecast. The rain is expected to taper off before sunrise on Wednesday, giving way to a partly cloudy, breezy, and warm day, with temperatures soaring into the 70s.

But the unsettled weather pattern is far from over. Showers, and possibly a few storms, are forecast to make intermittent appearances from Wednesday night through Friday, though temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild, hovering in the 70s.

Looking towards the weekend, Chicagoans can anticipate a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday. Temperatures are projected to climb into the low to mid-70s on Saturday before slightly cooling down on Sunday, with highs settling in the upper 60s.