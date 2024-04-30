Chicago weather: Sunshine today but storms are possible tonight

Expect sunny skies today with highs in the mid 70s. Decaying storms will be moving into Chicagoland tonight, with rain and a few storms until about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with clearing conditions.

The chance for rain and storms is back tomorrow night, Thursday and even on Friday. It will not be constant, but keeping an umbrella handy for the second half of the week will be smart.

Temperatures continue to be above normal with highs in the upper 70s Thursday, low 70s Friday through Monday. It looks like we will have mostly sunny skies this weekend.