Chicago weather: Temperature swings this week, rain to return

Get ready for changing weather conditions this week as temperatures fluctuate.

Chicago will go from pleasant sunshine and near 80-degree highs on Tuesday to a sudden drop in temperatures with a cold front, and that's not all.

Monday expected higher level clouds throughout the day with temperatures ranging from the 60s to low 70s. As night falls, temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees, which is typical for mid-May.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Tuesday is forecasted to be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching near 80 degrees. However, a cold front will move through in the afternoon and evening, causing temperatures to quickly drop into the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will bring much cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the lower 60s, thanks to the lingering effects of the cold front. From Thursday onwards, the rest of the workweek will see seasonable conditions, with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain is expected to make a return on Friday, possibly continuing into Saturday. However, the majority of the weekend is likely to remain dry.