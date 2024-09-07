Chicago weather: Temperatures expected to climb as warmer weather arrives

Clear skies are expected to blanket the city tonight, with temperatures dipping into the 40s.

On Sunday, we'll see a return of sunny weather and temperatures rising back into the 70s.

Those planning to visit the beaches should be cautious, as there’s still a potential for rough waves along the shore.

As we head into the workweek, Monday will start off with bright sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 80s.

This pleasant weather pattern is set to continue throughout the week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by the end of the week.