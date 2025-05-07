Chicago weather: Temps to fall fast but sunny and warmer days are ahead

The Brief A pneumonia front is moving through the Chicago area today, dropping temperatures dramatically from the 70s to the 50s by mid-afternoon. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions will continue into tonight with lows in the mid-40s. A sunny and mild stretch begins Friday, with highs climbing from the 60s into the 80s by early next week.



Today we await the arrival of a pneumonia front. This will knock temperatures down dramatically from northeast to southwest across the area.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Almost all of Chicagoland away from the immediate lakeshore and northern Lake County will have highs in the low to mid 70s with the warmest readings being found south of I-80.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

By mid-afternoon, temperatures in the city will have dropped into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Tonight's skies will be mostly cloudy and it will remain breezy with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow starts with some cloud cover then clears out for a sunny afternoon. High temperatures will be close to 60° but cooler near the lake.

Lows Friday morning may dip into the 30s away from the city. The next warming trend gets underway. Friday is a stretch of sunny and mild weather begins.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s climbing to the mid 70s on Saturday. I expect 80 degrees away from the lakefront on Mother’s Day, Monday and Tuesday. All three days will be mostly sunny.