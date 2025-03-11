Chicago weather: Temperatures tumble today before a big warm-up

The Brief Temperatures hit 57 degrees early today but will drop into the 30s by the afternoon as a lake-enhanced cold front moves through. Gusty winds up to 30 mph will accompany mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week will see a warming trend, with highs reaching the 70s by Friday before storms move in.



After hitting 57 degrees this morning, temperatures will drop into the 30s this afternoon, but a warm-up is on the way with highs reaching the 70s by Friday.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

The rest of the day will feature dropping temperatures and sunshine. By this afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s after a lake-enhanced cold front moves through. It will be gusty at times with winds up to 25-30 mph. Mostly sunny skies will be nice to look at.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Southern areas may reach into the 60s.

Thursday will be much of the same with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be warm and windy. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. We will be watching for potential storms Friday night.

Rain will carry us into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Sunday is looking to be in the low to mid 40s with partly sunny skies. St. Patrick's Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.