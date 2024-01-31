Chicago weather: Temps back to 40s on Thursday, some areas may hit 50

Clouds will stick around the Chicago area, but so will relatively stable temperatures as we approach Thursday.

The cloud cover will persist through Wednesday night, causing only a slight dip in temperatures by daybreak tomorrow.

Most areas in Chicagoland can expect low temperatures in the range of the low to mid-30s Thursday morning. However, despite the cloud cover, daytime temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s.

A cold front will sweep through the region from north to south during the day, leading to a shift in winds to the north-northeast by the afternoon.

Unfortunately for those hoping for a 50-degree day, the cold front will make this elusive temperature unreachable for most of Chicagoland. However, locations south of I-80 might still experience a touch of warmth, possibly reaching the coveted 50-degree mark.

The majority of Chicago is anticipated to settle in the low to mid-40s on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover is expected to persist into Friday, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Chicagoans can look forward to more favorable weather conditions.

Saturday promises mid-40s temperatures accompanied by some sunshine. Sunday may see a few more clouds in the sky, but the weather remains generally pleasant.

As we transition into the upcoming workweek, the forecast suggests a dry and mild start, with temperatures staying in the 40s.