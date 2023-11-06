Chicago weather: Temps bump up Monday

Today will be windy and quite warm for early-November standards. Expect highs to be close to 70 degrees.

There is a small chance for a light shower this morning with sunnier skies this afternoon. Winds could exceed 30 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s-still warmer than normal.

There could be some showers Wednesday but the trend is toward a drier outcome than it appeared a few days ago. Highs will range from the mid 50s far north to mid 60s city and south.

The rest of the week looks quiet with virtually no chance of rainfall through the Veterans Day weekend. Highs remain a bit warmer than seasonal norms.