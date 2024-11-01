Chicago weather: Temps drop down to kick off November

The Brief Chicago is set for a clear, dry day with temperatures in the mid-50s, leading into a warmer weekend. Rain is expected to return late Sunday, with heavy showers likely early next week.



Chicago is set to enjoy mild and dry weather today, with temperatures expected to reach a pleasant 54 degrees under mostly clear skies.

This morning started out chilly, hitting 41 degrees in the city, with a west-northwest wind blowing at 10 mph.

Overnight, most areas around Chicago are seeing temperatures in the low 40s, though spots further out, such as Aurora and Joliet, dipped into the 30s. Dew points are in the low 30s, contributing to the dry conditions, and no precipitation is expected until late Saturday night.

The weekend will bring warmer temperatures, with Saturday reaching around 58 degrees and Sunday rising to 66 degrees.

Sunday night into Monday may bring showers and potentially a rumble of thunder. Expect moderate to heavy rainfall early next week, with accumulations likely to reach one to two inches across the region.