Today will be sunny with highs near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, we are nice and warm with highs around 50 under sunshine again.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. There is a chance for rain Saturday afternoon, highs around 50 with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.