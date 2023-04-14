Chicago weather: Temps in the 80s ahead of weekend storms

After yesterday’s record-breaking performance, today will be almost as warm but shy of the record high of 85 degrees.

Temps will be in the low 80s today, however, it will turn sharply cooler adjacent to the lake this afternoon where temps will drop into the low 60s. It will be mostly sunny.

Tomorrow will be another 80-degree day with more cloud cover as a storm system approaches. Showers and storms become likely late at night into Sunday.

The warmest part of Sunday will be in the early morning when temps will still be in the mid 60s. Temps tank during the day with occasional showers. Then it gets dark at night. And it gets colder.

Snow will likely fall into Monday morning. It’s difficult to envision a scenario where this will have any meaningful impacts other than emotionally.

The cold air will be short-lived with 60s returning by midweek.