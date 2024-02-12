Chicago weather: While temps remain mild, snow still possible this week

Chicago experienced another delightful day with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Monday marked the 22nd consecutive day of above-average temperatures, and this warmth is expected to persist until Thursday.

However, a shift towards cooler and more seasonable conditions is expected by the end of the week.

Tonight, the skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will see partly cloudy conditions, with Tuesday's highs reaching the lower 40s and Wednesday's climbing into the upper 40s.

There's a chance for rain and snow showers from Wednesday night into Thursday, with Thursday's highs hovering around 40 degrees.

By Friday, cooler air will settle in, bringing highs in the lower 30s, and this cooler weather will extend into Saturday. However, this cool-down is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures rebound back into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.