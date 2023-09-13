Chicago weather: Temps slowly heat up into the weekend

Showers are done for the moment except in Michigan and Indiana as of this writing.

However, there’s a chance of another shower or two popping up close to the lake today. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs around 70. Cool tonight with 40s in many suburbs. Patchy fog is likely in outlying areas.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be just as sunny and warmer with highs around 80.

The next storm system could produce a few showers over the weekend and it’s looking more likely that Saturday will be the day. Not a wash by any stretch. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days this weekend with signs pointing to sustained warmer weather next week through the following weekend.

Hurricane Lee is still a Category 3 with 115 mph winds. It will be picking up forward speed in the next couple of days as it starts its northward trek. It will pass well west of Bermuda dealing that nation a glancing blow.

New England and the Canadian Maritimes are going to be dealing with a weakened Lee by Saturday. Still too early to nail a point of landfall but impacts are likely ranging from heavy rain, high waves, storm surge and tropical storm force winds over the Northeast and Maritime Canada.