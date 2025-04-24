Chicago weather: Temps stay cool near lake, showers possible tonight

The Brief Lake Michigan will influence today's temperatures, with highs ranging from over 80 degrees inland to the mid-50s near the lake. Showers and a few storms may develop late tonight into Friday morning, but the afternoon should be mostly dry. Cooler weather arrives Saturday, followed by a warm-up Sunday and potential storms Monday night into Tuesday.



It looks like Lake Michigan will be doing its thing today for temperatures in Chicagoland.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs today will range from 80+ degrees well southwest of the city to the mid 50s near the lake. Temperatures will begin to fall near the lake during the afternoon with the cooler air spreading inland.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible from late tonight into at least the first half of the day tomorrow.

Future forecast

What's next:

There are growing indications that the Friday afternoon hours will be dry for much of our area with temperatures once again ranging from the 50s near the lake to near 70 degrees well inland.

On Saturday it will be cooler with highs only in the mid 50s despite a good deal of sunshine.

Sunday, we make a run at 70° under partly sunny skies.

The timing of the next front and storm system is looking a touch quicker with showers and thunderstorms possible Monday night after high temperatures approach 80 degrees. If the front is a little bit slower, the shower and thunderstorm threat may continue into Tuesday.