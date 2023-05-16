Chicago weather: Temps to hit 80 today ahead of dramatic cooldown

A big warmup followed by a dramatic temperature drop is on the way today.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs reaching around 80 degrees.

Then, a so-called "pneumonia front" slides down the lake knocking temps down 20-25 degrees in a matter of minutes. This process will happen between 5-8 p.m. hitting northeast Lake County first. No rain is expected with the front.

It will be sunny and cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. Thursday looks mostly sunny and milder with mid 70s likely.

The next chance of widespread rainfall arrives Thursday night into Friday. Amounts look modest.