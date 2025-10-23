Chicago weather: The first Freeze Warning of the season has been issued for tonight

Get ready for a cold night! Freeze Warnings have been issued for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Northern Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Newton and Jasper Counties from 1 AM until 8 AM Friday. Southern Cook and Porter County are in a Frost Advisory from 1 AM to 8 AM Friday. Central Cook County is not included in the Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory.

After a frosty start to our Friday, temperatures will warm into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

More clouds will roll in over the weekend with skies becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles late Saturday into Saturday night, but most areas stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday looks mainly dry with highs in the mid 50s. There's a chance for showers to sneak in Monday night into Tuesday, but as of now rain chances look fairly low. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s early next week.