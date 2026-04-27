Chicago weather: Tracking thunderstorm risks throughout the day

The storm prediction center has lowered its threat assessment for Chicagoland from level three to level two.

This is far from an "all clear," but it does signal a possibility for less-intense thunderstorms in our area.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be rather breezy with gusts around 30 mph.

There can be some showers and thunderstorms late this morning into the early afternoon hours.

I’m watching for the possible development of "Wake Low" around midday which could create some high winds in our area not directly associated with any storms. Prime time for any severe potential will be roughly 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All hazards associated with thunderstorms are in play, including heavy downpours. The risk of significant tornadoes, however, has gone notably downward. By significant, I’m referring to EF2 or stronger.

What's next:

After this evening, conditions will dry out.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. There’s a chance for some light showers late tomorrow night into the wee hours Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week looks cool as we transition from April into May. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

There could even be a night late this week in which frost would be possible away from the city.