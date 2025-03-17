Chicago weather: Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and snow possible this week

The Brief Gusty winds and mild temperatures today, with highs in the 50s and gusts up to 35 mph. Severe storms and wind gusts up to 40 mph expected on Wednesday, with a chance for rain and snow overnight into Thursday. Quiet weather returns later in the week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



It’s going to be another wild week in the Chicago area, with temperature swings, gusty winds, and the possibility of thunderstorms—and yes, another chance for snow.

Fox 32 meteorologist Kaitlin Cody shares her Monday afternoon forecast.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

We have a few clouds on Monday, with more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s with gusty winds to 35 mph.

Tonight's temperatures will be in the low 40s with mostly clear skies and gusts to 30 mph.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s - a wonderful day to get outdoors! It will be a touch gusty with winds of up to 15-20 mph.

We will be watching for the chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. It will be gusty Wednesday with winds up to 40 mph.

There is a chance for rain/snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 30s. Thursday, we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Friday is looking quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. There is also a chance for rain Friday night.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 50. Sunday is much of the same with partly sunny conditions, highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.