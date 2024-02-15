Chicago weather: Thursday gets off to soggy start

Showers will continue overnight and end between roughly 5-8 a.m., soonest over our western counties and lastly in northwest Indiana. There has been no thunder yet and there probably won’t be any.

Pavement will be wet for the morning commute so delays can be expected. The rest of the day will feature partial clearing and a gusty breeze. Highs will be close to 40 degrees making this the 25th day in a row of above-average temperatures.

Tonight will be cloudy with light snow or flurries arriving during the wee hours of the morning. This will continue tomorrow with the highest chances for a half inch to an inch occurring over our far-southern counties. Most of Chicagoland will see no accumulation with highs around freezing.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly but nothing too harsh for mid-February. Highs in the lower 30s. Then, the warmth comes screaming back.

Lower 40s look solid for Sunday. Mid-to-upper 40s on Presidents Day. Then, it will be 50-plus degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. It should be dry during this period until perhaps Wednesday night.