Chicago weather: Thursday starts warm, but drastic drop in temps expected

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday will bring a wide range of temperatures across the region. In Chicago, we can anticipate reaching the mid to upper 70s as the day progresses. However, as a cold front passes through in the afternoon, temperatures will gradually drop back into the 60s. Meanwhile, the west and south suburbs will experience warmer conditions, with highs in the mid 80s. While there is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm accompanying the cold front's southward movement, most areas will remain dry.

Looking ahead to Friday, it will be a sunny day with highs ranging from the low to mid 70s. As we head into Saturday, expect pleasant weather with abundant sunshine and temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

On Father's Day, Sunday, temperatures will warm up further, reaching the lower 80s across the region. The day is expected to remain mostly dry, providing a great opportunity to celebrate outdoors with your loved ones.

Stay tuned for further updates as we continue to monitor the local weather conditions.