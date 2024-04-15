Chicago weather: Tornadoes possible on Tuesday

Mostly clear skies will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Monday night, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

On Tuesday, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to traverse the region. Evening storms have the potential to become severe, with all hazards on the table, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The severe threat is anticipated to diminish around midnight Tuesday night.

Another round of potentially strong storms is forecast for Wednesday, primarily impacting areas in northwest Indiana. Temperatures will hover near 70 degrees Fahrenheit on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday is projected to be partly sunny, but the chance of rain returns from Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Looking ahead, the upcoming weekend is expected to be dry but cooler, with highs in the 50s.