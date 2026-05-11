Chicago weather: Tracking late storm chances for Tuesday

It was great to see all of that sunshine today, but it sure did not feel all that warm for many of us. We are in for another chilly night under a mainly clear sky; lows in the lower 40s for many.

The wind will back off overnight as well.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist JD Rudd has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Expect a big jump in temperatures for Tuesday. However, it also comes with an even stronger wind than what we had today. Wind speeds will hold around 20 mph all day, gusts will tag 40 mph from time to time.

In addition, we will likely see spotty to scattered pockets of rain by Tuesday afternoon. By evening, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but there may be one or two stronger storms that produce some small hail and wind gusts near 60mph.

The showers depart behind a cold front Tuesday night and that leads to some slightly cooler air on Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds with highs around 60 for Wednesday.

What's next:

Temperatures begin to climb a little more for Thursday with most spots in the middle 60s under a mainly sunny sky.

Heading toward the end of the week, another surge of warm air is coming our way. We start Friday with morning lows around 50 and then highs in the middle 70. With that, a few spotty showers and storms are possible. Over the weekend, a strong southwest breeze should help push high temperatures into the 80s. We will continue with chances for rain and thunderstorms with Sunday holding the best chance for storms.

Peeking into early next week, it looks to remain warm with highs near 80 Monday and morning lows near 60. Chances for rain and storms will linger in the area as well.