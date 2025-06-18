Chicago weather: Triple-digit heat index expected this weekend

A few isolated rain showers may linger tonight and into Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Full Forecast :

Tomorrow will start off with a chance of rain, and then skies will clear during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to top out in the lower 80s.

The heat is on, beginning Friday! Friday's temperatures will soar into the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible on Friday, but most areas will stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

This weekend looks like a scorcher with the mid-90s on tap from Saturday through at least the middle of next week. Our heat wave will feature high humidity, allowing heat index values to climb into the triple digits each day.