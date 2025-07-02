Chicago weather: Triple-digit heat index values possible this weekend

High temperatures soared into the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday. Tonight will be warm with mostly clear with lows around 70 degrees.

Full Forecast :

Thursday is expected to be similar to today with highs in the low 90s. A few storms are possible Thursday afternoon or evening, although most areas will end up staying dry.

Friday looks to bring Chicago its hottest Fourth of July since 2012, when a record high temperature was set at 102 degrees. Expect mid 90s for the Fourth of July with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity will also play a role in the heat, sending heat index values to near 100 degrees.

NASCAR weekend will be hot, humid, and possibly rainy at times. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Scattered showers or storms are possible Saturday night and again on Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.



