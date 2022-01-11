Chicago weather: Tuesday expected to be cold and blustery

The chill eases a little over the next few days. Did I mention "a little"?

Highs on Tuesday will eventually reach just shy of freezing by evening. It’s a very cold start though with widespread single digits. Winds will pick up and become quite blustery which will make it feel colder than the 30-ish degrees late Tuesday.

Wednesday we will see temps climb a few degrees above freezing, but due to the rock-like nature of the snow, precious little melting will take place. A few sprinkles, sleet pellets or snowflakes could fall at some point, but this activity would be of little consequence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Thursday will have highs just above freezing with a chance for a dusting of snow-again nothing super impactful.

Advertisement

A more-meaningful system is on the weather chart for Friday night into Saturday but even that one doesn’t look menacing. Maybe an inch or two as it appears now.