Chicago weather: Tuesday gets steamy and then stormy

The forecast trend outlined late yesterday morning proved correct with no showers or storms of any kind in Chicagoland, except for extreme northwestern McHenry County where a couple of showers clipped the area.

Highs reached the mid-to-upper 80s on Monday and we will likely have similar temps today with ample humidity. The chance for storms appears higher today, particularly during the afternoon and after dark.

Locally, heavy downpours may accompany the activity. Any showers will exit early tomorrow morning with temperatures a few degrees cooler than today. Skies will be partly sunny.

A few showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning followed by some sun and highs in the 70s. Friday through Sunday looks quiet with temps close to or a little below normal.