Chicago weather: Two rounds of storms expected Sunday, possibly severe

After a gorgeous day, the Chicago sky will become partly cloudy overnight Saturday, with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

On Sunday, we become cloudy with a couple of opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

The first round will arrive in the morning, most likely in the 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. time frame, and will produce some gusty winds, lightning and downpours, which will create some roadway issues.

Round two on Sunday could bring potentially severe storms after 4 p.m. into the early evening.

This second round is heavily dependent on how fast our atmosphere can "recover" from the first round of storms. It will also depend on the timing of the early morning rain.

With that being said, the potentially severe weather may bring hail, wind and the risk of tornadoes.

The storms are expected to come to an end by mid to late evening.

Memorial Day should have a somewhat improving forecast, with only a 30% risk of rain. There will be many hours of dry weather and a bit of sun.

Highs will be in the low 70s and the rest of the week will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.