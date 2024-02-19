Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth continues this week

An amazing month of unseasonable warmth continues this week.

It is cooler this morning with temps in the 20-26 degree range to start the day. Under sunny skies, temperatures will rebound in dramatic fashion, climbing into the upper 40s away from the lakeshore.

Tonight won’t be as cold, setting the stage for what will likely be the first of 3 days of 50+ warmth. Wednesday could very well tag 60 degrees depending on cloud cover.

There’s only one chance for rain this week, and it's not too strong because the European model says it stays well south of our viewing area late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Friday will be cooler but certainly not cold by late February standards. No worse than the lower 40s with similar temps on Saturday before the next surge of unseasonable warmth, likely to last through at least the end of the month.

This will likely finish as the least snowy February on record – tied with three other years when only a trace of snow fell.