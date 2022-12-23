Chicago weather: 'Unseasonable warmth' follows snow, cold snap

After the snow and frigid cold, there's light — and warmth — at the end of the tunnel.

According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area will experience highs in the 40s late next week. There's even a shot we hit 50 degrees.

For the end of December and heading into January, the forecasted weather pattern would be unseasonably warm.

This comes after city and suburban residents were expected to see temperatures as cold as -40 on Friday.

At those levels, frostbite can take less than 10 minutes to set in.

"Wind chill temperatures this morning are between 35° and 40° below zero. If temperatures reach 50° late next week, it could feel up to 90° warmer next week than it does this morning!" NWS Chicago tweeted on Friday.

Wind chills on Saturday were forecast to still be around -20, and Christmas should be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-teens.

According to the NWS, the "barbaric winter weather" lasts through Monday. The "heat" begins making its way in on Tuesday.