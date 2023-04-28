Chicago weather: Unseasonably cool weekend with chance of rain in store

An area of light rain will pass closely to the southeast today.

Most of Chicagoland should stay dry, but areas from I-57 east stand the best chance of a wetting. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from upper 60s well west of the city to the low 50s against the Illinois shore.

Tonight will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow a cold front will arrive early in the afternoon with showers. If the front is a little early, highs won’t reach 60 degrees. If it’s a little late, temps would climb well into the 60s.

Sunday will be markedly cooler with occasional showers to close out April. Not an all-day rain.

Monday will have a few lingering showers and continue to be unseasonably cool.