Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm weather continues through midweek, chance of rain looms

Chicago continues to experience an unprecedented stretch of uncharacteristic November weather, with sunshine dominating the skies and temperatures soaring beyond expectations.

On Tuesday, the city wakes up to a chilly morning, but the relentless sunshine promises to swiftly elevate temperatures into the mid-60s by this afternoon. A steady southerly breeze will further contribute to the warmth, making for a pleasantly mild day.

As night falls, the clear skies will persist, offering a reprieve from the cold snap with temperatures dipping to around 40 degrees, a far cry from the freezing nights we've come to anticipate this time of year.

Looking ahead, tomorrow is slated to be even warmer, with the mercury expected to rise to around 66 degrees, accompanied by the continued abundance of sunshine. Thursday promises a repeat performance of sunny and warm conditions, setting the stage for a delightful prelude to the weekend.

However, a subtle shift in the weather pattern is anticipated late Thursday night as a cold front sweeps through the region. This frontal system brings with it the week's only prospect of rain, likely during the early hours of Friday morning. Fortunately, indications suggest that this rainfall should taper off by Friday morning, allowing for clearer conditions as the day progresses.

Be prepared for a noticeable change in the weather come Friday, as temperatures are expected to cool down noticeably, signaling a shift towards a more typical November climate. This cooling trend is projected to persist through the following week, with Thanksgiving appearing to be considerably colder compared to the recent warmth.

Looking further ahead, the forecast remains uncertain for a potential storm system that may develop Monday night into Tuesday, presenting a wildcard for the start of the following week.