Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth returns Sunday ahead of stormy start to the week

Summer-like weather returns to Chicago Sunday with highs hitting 80 degrees in some spots.

A lake breeze will make for cooler temperatures near the lakefront.

Soak up the sun now because Monday and Tuesday will bring scattered showers and storms. Despite the rain, unseasonable heat will continue Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

Wet weather continues Tuesday when some parts of Chicagoland could reach 90 degrees. Storms are most likely in the morning as the rest of the week dries out.